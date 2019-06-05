Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Charles Jones. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Services Ltd. 450 West 2nd Avenue Vancouver , BC V5Y 1E2 (604)-736-0268 Obituary

JONES, Richard Charles April 19, 1948 - May 28, 2019 It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our cherished brother and uncle Richard ("Rick") Charles Jones. Rick was born in Vancouver, the beloved son of Charles and Lilian Jones. He attended Holy Trinity and St. Thomas Aquinas, and graduated from Delbrook Secondary. He attended BCIT and went on to begin work as a Quality Control Inspector at the Co-op in Abbotsford and ended his dedicated career with his retirement from Canfisco. Rick was a devoted life-long member of the congregation of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in North Vancouver and his life was an exemplary testament of his ardent faith and his steadfast love for his family. Rick was predeceased by his parents Charles and Lilian, and his brother Robert Leo. He is survived by his beloved sisters Laurie (Loretta) and Mari-Lou (Gary); his loving nieces Kimberly (Jeff), Gabrielle (Joseph), Bethany (Ryan) and Tamara; his treasured nephews Morgan and Daniel (Isabella); his great nieces Lynden, Arden, Charlotte, Arianna and Eve; and his great nephews James and Benjamin. He will be dearly missed and remembered by us all, our extended Family, especially Leona 'Mickey' Tapp, dear friends, and our parish community. To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Rick's name to B.C. Children's Hospital, B.C. Cancer Foundation, or B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2725 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver on June 13th at 11:00 a.m. Prayer Vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday June 12th. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kearney Funeral Services. Vancouver • 604-736-0268







