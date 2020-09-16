DOWEY, Richard Cyril Robert
Richard was born in Lurgan, Northern Ireland and lived in Canada where he passed away on September 4, 2020. He was a huge fan of Sir Van Morrison and never missed a Formula 1 motor race. He also loved his model aeroplanes and was proud that he could build and fly them. He will be sadly missed by his wife Sandra, brother in law, Ken in England, his nieces Shelley and Louise and nephew John in Northern Ireland and his friends and neighbours in Canada and overseas.
A big thank you to Dr. Lakha who was his doctor for 22 years and provided exceptional service.
“Smell the sea and feel the sky, let your soul fly into the mystic”. Sir Van Morrison.
No funeral by request.
Donations in memory of Richard May be made to the Senior Animals in Need Today Society through the Canada helps.org