Rick passed away suddenly due to complications from a chronic illness he had. He was predeceased by his mother (Peggy), father (Hartt) and brother (Bruce).



A life long resident of the North Shore, Rick felt most at home in the mountains; Brunswick, Harvey and the "Christmas Gully" on top of Mt. Strachan (see photo) felt his footsteps uncountable times.



He was a passionate supporter of the historic Hollyburn Ridge cabin community and had a dream that someday it would be acknowledged as an UNESCO World Heritage site.



Rick's career as a writer spanned several decades, resulting in publications in many newspapers, trade journals and magazines. He put his heart and soul into writing the dramatic and griping novel, "Handprints", set in BC. This was a wonderful, creative and personal achievement for him.



Rick was a sensitive, kind, thoughtful and giving person. A true and sincere friend who will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.



Thank you to all for being so helpful and supportive.



We take comfort believing Rick's spirit is free and at peace.



A memorial will be held this weekend, Sunday May 19th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Klahanie Lodge Senior’s Hall at:



380 Klahanie Court, West Vancouver



West Vancouver, BC V7P 3P5



Parking is hard to find close by, so park at the north side of the rugby field (or wherever you can).

