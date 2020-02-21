Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard George (Dick) ANDERSEN. View Sign Obituary

ANDERSEN, Richard George (Dick) July 4, 1933 - February 10, 2020 Died peacefully surrounded by his family at Lions Gate Hospital where he was born and had cared for patients throughout his life. Dick is survived by his wife Mary, their 3 children Lucy (Chris), Jonathan (Chris), and Gillian, grand- children Helena, Frances, Georgia, and Eli, and his brother David. He was predeceased by his sister Deirdre McKechnie in 2003. Except for 5 years in Ottawa during the war, Dick's childhood was spent in West Vancouver and summers with his grandparents on Quadra Island. Dick graduated from UBC with a BA in biology and fisheries and then medicine at McGill University where he became a general practitioner. He met his future wife Mary while skiing at Mt Tremblant. They were married in Montreal on September 29, 1962, then settled in West Vancouver to start his practice and to raise their children on a run down property that, with much work, evolved into a beautiful and much loved 'estate'. Dick was a man of many talents. He was athletic and loved tennis and golf (he was a long time member of Vancouver Lawn and Tennis Club and Capilano Golf Club) and spent many weekends skiing with friends and family at Whistler where he was a volunteer doctor for 25 years. Dick had a talent for woodwork, building a cabin on Hollyburn Mt when he was 16 and boatbuilding after he retired. He also wrote a number of stories including a memoir. Dick will be remembered for his gentle and caring manner, love of nature and animals, appetite for reading, talent for shaggy dog tales, and passion for trying new projects. Heartfelt thanks to Lions Gate Hospital for their gentle and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to McGill University or Lions Gate Hospital would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at Capilano Golf and Country Club at 3pm on March 4, 2020. So come, my friends, be not afraid. We are so lightly here. It is in love that we are made In love we disappear Leonard Cohen







