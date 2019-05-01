Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Henry (Dick) SPEED. View Sign Obituary

SPEED, Richard Henry (Dick) September 2, 1924 - April 22, 2019 Survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Berenice. Loving father of Caroline (Todd) Pope and Chris (Rachel) Speed. Beloved grandfather ("Baba") of Hannah and Jeremy Pope. Predeceased by his brother, Tom (2009). Richard was born in Wilton, Wiltshire, UK. In 1935 (age 11) he left Wimbledon, London and came to the Prince of Wales Fairbridge Farm School located in Duncan on Vancouver Island as part of the first group of British Child Migrants to this area. RCAF 1943 - 1946. M.A. Clinical Psychology, UBC (1952). Majority of career spent at VCC Langara as a Vocational Counsellor (1963 - 1990). Richard was a long time resident of Lynn Valley and loved the BC West Coast with many happy times spent at Jericho Tennis Club, Yellowpoint Lodge, Gambier and Mayne Islands. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Sunday, May 26, 2019, Pinnacle Hotel At the Pier, North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Fairbridge Farm School Bursary via the Vancouver Foundation: Website:





