Richard Magill Andrews III passed away peacefully on January 22, 2019, at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Dick was born on May 8, 1939, to Richard Magill Andrews Jr. and Ruth Mae Goewey in Tokyo, Japan. The family moved to Canada in January 1941 where Dick grew up in West Vancouver and attended West Vancouver High School, later attending the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He met his wife, Joan, at BC Hydro where he worked for many years, and they settled in North Vancouver where they raised their family. Upon retiring, Dick and Joan enjoyed many years of travel with good friends. Spending as much time as possible at their home on Salt Spring Island with family, friends, and dogs brought him great joy.



Dick is lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Joan; children, Mark, Wendy, Paul (Devon); and grandchildren, Megan, Declan and Ava.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Capilano Golf and Country Club, 420 Southborough Drive, West Vancouver (no denim). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice are appreciated.

