It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Richard McDonald announce his passing on January 23, 2020, at the age of 79 years.



Richard was born in Belfast, Ireland. It was there that he met and married Maureen McDonald (nee Ward). They settled shortly thereafter in North Vancouver, BC, and had three daughters. Sadly, Richard was predeceased by his wife in 1986.



Richard was a painter by trade and worked for the Vancouver Parks Board until he retired. However, retirement never slowed him down. If Richard wasn't spending time with his four grandchildren, he was helping someone with a repair or attending a dance.



Richard had an incredible sense of humour and was always in good spirits. His jokes brought a smile or laughter to family members, friends, and random strangers.



Richard will be forever missed by his children, Eunice (Cindy), Denise (Murray), and Oonagh (Robert); and his grandchildren, Saoirse, Niall, Cora, and Breccan. He will also be lovingly remembered by his large extended family and countless friends.



A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 7:00, and a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:00 am, both at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 2725 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver.

