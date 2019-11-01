Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard R. Staehling. View Sign Obituary

Richard Robert Staehling June 4, 1946 - October 25, 2019



Rick passed away peacefully at the North Shore Hospice, surrounded by family and friends. He leaves behind Lori, his wife of nearly 45 years; brother, Scott (Jackie) in Anacortes, Washington; sons, Andrew (Teri) and Marc; grandchildren, Robert and Angelica; sister-in-law, Jennifer Parsons; and mother-in-law, Irene Parsons.



Born in Ithaca, New York, Rick spent his childhood in Michigan, where he developed a lifelong love of the outdoors and spent many happy hours fishing on the Au Sable River with his dad and brother. After graduating from Midland High School, he attended the University of Michigan and the Art Center College of Design in L.A. Rick moved to Vancouver in 1971 and worked for several years as a graphic designer at the CBC. He later became the CBC Afternoon Show's film critic and was on air every Friday afternoon for 34 years. In addition to being a founding member of the Vancouver Film Critic's Circle, he taught communications at UBC, Emily Carr, and Capilano University.



His magazine career included Art Director at both Vancouver Magazine and Western Living, as well as Editor at Travel Etc. Magazine, where he caught the travel bug. After retiring from Cap U in 2010, he spent several years as a Special Interest Lecturer on cruise ships. It was the perfect retirement project as it combined his love of film and travel.



Rick received several awards over the course of his career, including a Lowell Thomas Travel Writing Award, the Western Magazine Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award, and the VFCC Ian Caddell Achievement Award.



He was passionate and knowledgeable about architecture. In 2004, he realized his dream when he and Lori built their modernist Mayne Island home at Gallagher Bay. His favourite winter vacation was to attend Modernism Week in Palm Springs and soak up the desert sun.



Rick was a talented speaker and writer, with an encyclopedic knowledge of movies and music. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and was always ready to share his passions with his beloved family. Words cannot express how much we miss him.



The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Lions Gate Cancer Clinic and the North Shore Hospice. Their expert and loving care made a difficult journey so much easier.

