DENISON, M. L. RICHENDA Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at University Hospital in London, Ontario surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Dr. John M. Denison. Loving mother of the late Suzanne (late Chris Carter), late Melanie (Tom Link), Tamsin, Stephen (Sonja), and Sebastian (Jennifer). The loving grandmother of Lilli-Anne, Simon, Danielle, Michael Craven, Mitchell, Logan, Isabella, and Jackson. Richenda will be sorely missed by her brother Ralph (Pat) Leyland, other relatives and friends. The family would like to especially thank Barb K. for her loving care and compassion of their mother over the years. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home in London, Ontario. As per Richenda's wishes, cremation has taken place. In memory of Richenda, donations may be made to the , or plant a flower in her memory in your garden this Spring.





