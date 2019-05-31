Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for River "Trinity-Ann Takaya" WATERWORTH. View Sign Obituary

Late River 'Trinity-Ann Takaya' Waterworth Sunrise: April 5, 2002 Sunset: May 16, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce River 'Trinity-Ann Takaya' Waterworth passed away unexpectedly in his home in Lynn Valley on May 16, 2019. Trinity comes from the Gus/Baker (Squamish Nation) and Rankin/Waterworth families, she was born in New Westminister on April 5, 2002; her parents Teresa Kelly-Ann Gus and Late Danny Waterworth Sr. River grew up in Abbotsford, Surrey and Capilano IR No 5. He attended Brittania Secondary School, Emily Carr School of Art and his forte was to paint, sketch and tattoo. He had a wealth of knowledge and was quick to provide random facts for just about anything. River was best known for his colourful personality, sense of humour, kind spirit and compassion. River 'Trinity-Ann Takaya' Waterworth is survived by his mother Teresa Kelly-Ann Gus; siblings Kolette Douglas, Melita Gus (Tyler), Danny Jr., Sunshine and Angus Waterworth; niece Audrey; partner Hezekiah Richard and Man's Best Friend Princess Oreo; special mom Karen Pearson; and many loving relatives and dear friends. A prayer service was held on Friday May 24 at 7:00 pm followed by a funeral service on Saturday May 25 at 10:00 am; both were at Chief Joe Mathias Centre, 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver, BC. On-line condolences can be found at





