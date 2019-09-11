Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Douglas BRUCE. View Sign Obituary

BRUCE, Robert Douglas December 5, 1940 - August 27, 2019 Bob passed away after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis (lung disease). He is survived by his loving wife Shirley and his daughter Jackie. Born and raised in Montreal, Bob completed his education at McGill University. He started his own career in heavy-duty equipment in Hamilton, Ontario. Then he spent time in Cranbrook and Dawson Creek. In 1976, he joined Coast Tractor in Vancouver in a management position. He made many great friends throughout his career. In retirement, he met his wife Shirley and together they enjoyed travelling and boating. Bob was grateful to the wonderful staff on the Palliative Care Program, Lions Gate Hospital and Fran Schooley at St. Paul's Hospital. No service, but an remembrance may be made to the BC Lung Association or a charity of your choice.





