Robert Edward Garland passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 5, 2020, at the North Shore Hospice. He was born on February 28, 1941, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He is survived by his children, Jon (Margaret), Glenn, and Karen (Steve) Lamare; his grandchildren, Griffin, Keegan, Jake, Kelsey, Ken, and Maya, his ex-wife and friend, Patricia; and his brother, Charles (Judy) Garland. He was predeceased by his father, Frank; mother, Isabel; and younger brother, Fraser.



Bob grew up in Winnipeg and received his Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1961 from the University of Manitoba. The family moved to BC in 1971 and lived on the North Shore, spending most of those years in Deep Cove. He enjoyed great success working as a Comptroller for Block Bros/NRS Realty during the company's formative years. After he retired, boating and travelling the world became his passion, and he spent the last 30 years doing both with his family. In recent years, Bob enjoyed spending time at his cottage up Indian Arm and being a member of the North Van Cardiac Rehab group, where he met many new friends.



Bob will be remembered for his sense of humour, love for adventure, integrity, generosity, and truly unique perspective. The family would like to thank Dr. Hughan and the staff and doctors at Lions Gate Hospital and North Shore Hospice.



