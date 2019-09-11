Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Powell. View Sign Obituary

Robert (Bob) Powell passed peacefully in his sleep on August 28th at the age of 85.



Bob was predeceased by his beloved parents, Elsie and Andy. He is survived by his loving wife, Averil Engler; daughter, Valencia; brother, Ron (Joan); sister, Barbara (John); nephew, Ron Jr, niece Nancy (Erik); stepdaughters, Patsy (Bob), Joanne (Larry), Jackie (Larry), and Cheryl (Tom); 11 great nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, cousins, extended family, and furry companion Tootsie.



Bob was a kind and loving man who enjoyed music, carpentry, reading, and spending time with family and friends. He could often be heard whistling a happy tune.



Bob was born and raised in North Vancouver and lived most of his adult life on the same property he grew up on. He liked to sit in his backyard or look out at the street and tell stories of what the neighborhood was like when he was young.



The most repeated sentiment expressed for Bob was "he was a good man" and he truly was. Bob's memory will remain with us but his presence will be greatly missed.



No service will be held. Just whistle a happy tune in his honour.

