SUTHERLAND, Robert G. (Bob) March 1938 - June 2019 Bob passed away quietly on June 19, after a short illness. Bob was born in Nelson, BC. He had a very distinguished career in the securities investment industry. He started in 1962 with James Richardson and Sons, then on to Capital Management (now Phillips, Hager and North), Burns Brothers and Denton, joining Odlum Brown Limited in 1972 as their first sales manager. He held many positions over the years and was the Sr. Vice President when he retired in 2005. For twenty years, Bob was the Bank of Canada's Director of Canada Savings Bonds Payroll for BC and Yukon. Bob loved his fishing trips, always trying to catch The Big One. His rest days were spent on Maui and at Secret Cove, boating and being Bumpa to his adored grandchildren. He is survived by his wife June; daughter Diana (Rikk) Stephens; son Robert; grandchildren Nikki (Shane), Cory (Kristin), Brendan (Kristin) Stephens and Natalie Sutherland; brother Gary (Marilyn), nieces, nephew and many cousins. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Capilano Golf and Country Club on Friday July 5, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of BC





