TENNANT, Robert Gordon April 22, 1954 – September 19, 2020 Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Robbie. Robert was born and raised in North Vancouver by Reginald and Mary Tennant (deceased) and is survived by his wife Lina Muhi, his children Stephanie (Michael), Matthew, grandson Tosh, siblings William (Margaret), Jaime (Capri), extended family in the Philippines, special friends Ramir and Lisa Cloma, April Tennant, Rosie Areno, Violeta Tibayna, and many friends. Robbie started his career with BC Ferries over 35 years ago, as a catering attendant and after earning his Marine Certificate later worked and retired as a Chief Officer. Robbie was passionate about music, he enjoyed composing his own music and jamming with his childhood friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin McLeod, Dr. Eric Sigmund and their staff, the North Shore paramedics, all of the doctors and nurses in the emergency department at Lions Gate Hospital. Celebration of life is temporary cancelled, due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alcoholics Anonymous. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kearneyfs.com
Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268