Robert (known as Bob) was born in New York City. He loved music, nature and books so much and was in possession of a very wry "New York" sense of humour. Son of Robert Harvey Scurlock, Senior (1906–1963), and, Rose Cosco Scurlock Hetherington (1919–1993). Brother to Donald Gregory Scurlock (1952-2008) (Alison Hill). Remembered by relatives and friends in Calgary, Vancouver, Victoria and Middletown NY. The last of his family line, Bob is at peace now after long physical trials. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 16 to Sept. 14, 2019