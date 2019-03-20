Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. (Bob) Desmarais. View Sign

We celebrate the life of Bob who passed away at age 92 in Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, surrounded by family, with his best friend, soul-mate, and wife of 70 years, Betty, at his side.



Bob was born and raised in Walsh and Medicine Hat, Alberta, moving with his family to Vancouver in 1941. Bob enlisted during the Second World War and was in the Army from 1944 - 1946. His notebook of significant memories though does not begin with the date of his birth, nor joining the Army, but rather his first date with Betty Robbins - May 24, 1947, on the Roof of the Hotel Vancouver. Clearly, he wanted to impress her and it worked! Bob and Betty were married in 1949. Bob cut down trees, cleared the land, and with his own hands built their house in Lynn Valley in which they raised their family and remained until recently.



In 1952, Bob joined the Vancouver Police Department serving as a Constable in Patrol, Detective in Homicide, and Sergeant In Major Crimes until he retired in 1986. The VPD even became a "family business," of sorts, with son, Brad, retiring from the VPD in 2013; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Miller, still serving as a uniformed member; and, in the 1980s, wife, Betty, working in the VPD canteen while daughter, Michele, worked as a civilian in Case Reports.



Deeply committed to his service on the Police Force, Bob once said that solving a case, for him, meant "bringing peace to the deceased and closure to the family." Bob brought peace and closure to many over the years. Bob also enjoyed the camaraderie of his VPD friends and colleagues, mourning the loss of those who went before him while cherishing memories of cases solved, fishing trips taken, and cases still to be solved, upon which he was consulted for decades after his retirement.



Bob is survived, and deeply missed, by his family: his wife, Betty; son, Brad (Elizabeth); daughter, Michele (Bill); grandsons, Robert (Amanda) and Bryan; devoted niece, Robyn Holmberg; sister, Nola Bucknell; brothers, Frank (Dorann) and Mac (Gerry); and many nieces and nephews. Bob also cherished time spent with good neighbours and friends, Sandy and Martin, Bonny and Brian, Roger and Diane, Trudie and Brian, and Mike Barnard. Many thanks to all for their companionship, kindness, and support.



As we celebrate the life of this remarkable, gentle man, the family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Lebrun for his decades of exceptional care and compassion; the nurses and staff of Lions Gate Hospital 4E and 4W for their skill and for bringing a smile to the face of "Bob the Builder" even on the tough days; and the nurses and staff of Lynn Valley Care Centre who provided him with a beautiful, comfortable, and caring place to spend his last months.



Bob once said that the cases he didn't solve were his only regrets in life. By the end, he remained in grateful wonder at the love shown him by family, friends, neighbours, and colleagues. There were few cases unsolved though, and the love shown him was only a reflection of what he shared with us all throughout his life.



"10-7"



At Bob's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Developmental Disabilities Association or the Vancouver Police Foundation.

