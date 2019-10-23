Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert K. McKibbin. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

Robert McKibbin, 71, of Vancouver, BC, passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2019. Robert is survived by his loving son, Chris; daughter, Alison (Jeff); brother, John (Rose Marie); sister-in-law, Barb; sister-in-law, Lexie (Bob); brother-in-law, Gord (Bonnie); and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was thankful to meet his brand new granddaughter, Isabel. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Iris, who passed in 2018.



Robert was the respected proprietor of McKibbin Marketing where he worked as a sales representative for professional audio companies across all of Western Canada. He was an audiophile with a passion for music, the history of music, and anything related to sound. He was known for having a great sense of humour and could be counted on to make light of any situation.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Shore Hospice Society, the Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation, or your favourite charity.



There will be a service on Friday, November 1, at 11 am at Hollyburn Funeral Home, 1807 Marine Drive, West Vancouver.

