LEE, Robert 1928 - 2020 Robert G. Lee, 91, of West Vancouver, passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital on May 24, 2020 Robert is lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Gladys, three children, Darren, Rodney and Andrea, three grandchildren, Lukas, Savannah and Arya, siblings Ronald (Shirley), Maizie (Henry) and Eunice (Richard), as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, great grand-nephew and great grand-nieces. Predeceased by his parents Lee Fong Lang (mother) and Lee Ying Yuey (father) and siblings Louis (Agnes), John, Paul (Marion), Isabel (George), Ivan and Edward. Robert, born 1928 in Montreal, was involved extensively in the restaurant business, starting with Palm Grove Restaurant (owned by brothers Louis and John) in Ottawa. In Montreal, he worked at the famous Ruby Foo's Chinese Restaurant and was also the owner-operator of Lee's Hot Shoppe and Nanking Café (with brother Paul). In 1972, he moved his family to Vancouver, becoming proud owner of Hennessy's Fine Chinese Food Restaurant, initially at 24th and Marine Dr. in West Vancouver, later at Park Royal Shopping Centre and currently at his newest location in heaven where he is surely cooking up a storm! He also had worked previously at Dagenais Tailors in Montreal and after leaving the restaurant business in Vancouver, at Eaton's menswear and Dunn's Tailors until his retirement. He loved hockey (and sports in general), dancing, bowling, going on cruises and mastering every crossword puzzle that came his way, as well as playing with his grandchildren. He will fondly be remembered for his kindness, determination, sense of humour, upstaging Brad Pitt and others in his countless appearances in various TV shows, movies and commercials, and of course his amazing culinary skills. In addition, Robert had a wonderful sense of fashion and was always the sharpest dressed man at any event! He will be greatly missed by his many family members and friends. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the numerous healthcare professionals who helped care for Robert over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or the West Vancouver Seniors Centre. To paraphrase his favourite singer Frank Sinatra: "You've lived a life that's full You traveled each and every highway But more, much more than this You did it your way" You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence for the family at www.myalternatives.ca Alternatives Funeral Service • 604-857-5779
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.