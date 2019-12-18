Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Malcolm WEBSTER. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM 19 E 3rd St. North Vancouver , BC View Map Obituary

WEBSTER, Robert Malcolm It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of our loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Bob passed away peacefully with family by his side at 83 years of age on November 22, 2019 in North Vancouver, BC. Bob leaves behind his loving children Jim, Bob (Judy), Sue, Dan, Laurel (Nagi). He was blessed to have 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Bob was born on October 7, 1936, and at an early age moved with his family to North Vancouver, BC. Bob clearly had a passion for water as he first worked on the tug boats and later worked at various shipyards as a welder. As a hobby, he enjoyed working with his hands building things. He also loved spending time with his dog Charlie II. Bob will be missed and will live on in our hearts forever. A long life member of the Army and Navy #45. His Celebration of life will be held on December 21st between 2 and 5 pm at 119 E 3rd St. in North Vancouver.





