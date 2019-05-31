Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert N. Morris. View Sign Obituary

Dr. Robert "Rob" Norton Morris passed away on May 22, 2019. Rob was born in Pensacola, Florida, on October 18, 1940. He moved with his family to Beaumont, Texas, and then to West Vancouver.



He attended West Vancouver High School, where he was quickly dubbed "Tex", playing basketball and baseball and singing in the choir. After starting at UBC, he dropped out to follow a musical dream, and went on the road with "The Four Winds", touring the Pacific Northwest, California, and the Midwest for a number of years. But stardom didn't happen, and he returned to Vancouver and to UBC, where he was a pitcher on the baseball team, with a nasty knuckleball. Inspired initially by a course in experimental physics, he completed a Ph.D. in Physics. From there, he took another tangent, and went on to a successful career in Financial Services in Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, and then back to West Vancouver.



Throughout his life, he was happiest designing and building things, from a car in the basement to furniture to a major renovation of the family home. Rob traveled widely and loved cooking meals for family and friends. He was an avid and skilled sailor and crewed on sailboats whenever he had the chance. He joined the West Vancouver Historical Society, helping with a number of projects, including a book about the ferries and people of Horseshoe Bay.



At a high school reunion, he reconnected with an old classmate, Diane Tupper, and they subsequently married in November 2018. He was a loving and generous father, brother, and uncle.



He is survived by his wife, Diane Morris; his son, Quintin; his daughter, Courtney (Duy Sun); his brothers, Marc (Victoria Thomas) and Jon; his nephew, Chris; and his grandchildren, Obi and Gretta.

