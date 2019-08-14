Robert Norman Rea (July 10, 1961 - August 02, 2019)
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son and brother, Bob Rea.

Bob will be remembered by his family and friends for his gentle humour, kindness, warmth, and generosity. He had a deep appreciation for nature and its beauty and, as a talented amateur photographer, he documented and shared this passion with friends and family. Bob was an avid cyclist who also enjoyed traveling, playing piano, camping, and dancing.

He is survived by his father, Bill; his mother, Cecile; his brother, Gordon (Jody); his sister, Debbie (Chris); his nieces, Rochelle, Magdalena, and Amelia; and his nephew, Trevor.

Bob will be greatly missed. Please join Bob's family at the celebration of his life on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm at First Memorial Funeral Services and Memorial Gardens, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC.
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 14 to Sept. 12, 2019
