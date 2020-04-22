Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for robert proctor. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of both of our parents, Robert Proctor and Joan Teresa Proctor.







Dad was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, on November 27,1922 and Mom was born in Marpole (now part of Vancouver), BC, on February 2, 1922. Bob passed away peacefully at age 97 on April 10, 2020, and Joan a mere 37 hours later at age 98 on April 12, 2020. Lovingly survived and fondly remembered by children, Rob (Donna), Joanne (Greg), Andy (Yvonne), and Cathy, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.







Bob's working career was in the Postal Service, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Aside from being a homemaker, Joan taught preschool at the North Van Rec Centre for many years. They traveled the world but loved family gatherings just as much. Our parents passed away just shy of their 75th wedding anniversary. Special thanks to the wonderful care they received in the last years of their lives at Berkley Care Centre in North Vancouver. A celebration of their lives will be held at a later date, due to the current situation. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make donations to a charity of your choice.

