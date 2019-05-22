Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert T. Little. View Sign Obituary

Robert Thomas Little passed away at home on May 7, 2019, two weeks short of his 50th wedding anniversary to Linda. He suffered from health problems for many years but he never lost his sense of humour.



Robert was born in Dos Palos, Ca., joined the US Marine Corp, and met his wife Linda, while stationed in San Diego. After being discharged from service due to a back injury he moved to Vancouver, BC, where he worked as a technician for 3M and IBM before retiring.



Robert is survived by Linda, sons Robert (Kirsty), Ian (Teresa) and Scott (Michelle). He loved his grandchildren Kailee, Josie, Johanna, Emmett and Elias, his sister Cara and nieces and nephews in California.



Robert volunteered in youth sports with the GSL, Windsor Football and Seymour Baseball and was loved by many in the local sports community. He spent many days fishing and exploring the beautiful rivers of BC, and in his boat off the coast of Vancouver Island. The family asks for donations to the B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation in lieu of sending flowers.

