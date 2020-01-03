Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Trevor BOLWELL. View Sign Obituary

BOLWELL, Robert Trevor August 26, 1931 - November 4, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected, but peaceful passing of our father on November 4, 2019 at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and James and his brothers, David and Gerald. He is survived by his younger sister Susan; daughters Evelyn and Susie (Grant); grandchildren Mathieu and Vickie. Robert was born in Hammersmith (London), England. After graduation, he served time in the British and Canadian Armies, then immigrated to Canada with his wife Margaret and first daughter Evelyn. Susie was born in Winnipeg, before they moved to North Vancouver in 1956. Robert's main career was in journalism, which ran in the family. He worked at UPI (United Press International), Windsor Star, MacLean-Hunter and the Globe and Mail. He was a driving instructor at Broadway Driving School in Vancouver and owned two small businesses. He was interested in many subjects, enjoying cooking, hiking, birdwatching and golf to name a few. He was a volunteer at St. Timothy's Church and was always doing good deeds for others, with a smile. He was a kind hearted and caring gentleman, always ready to offer his loving support and advice. Honouring Robert's request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Critter Care Wildlife Society would be appreciated.





