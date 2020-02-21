Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Vincent BARKER. View Sign Obituary

Born in Vancouver, September 27, 1926, Robert Vincent "Bob" Barker, passed away peacefully in North Vancouver, February 11, 2020, at the age of 93. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Diane (2002), and his grandson, Richard (2017). He is survived by his children Cathie (Doug), Doug (Kathy), Steve (Melon), and Ron (Barb); grandchildren Jeff, Chris, Erin, Carrie, Brad, Krysten, Kaela, Taylor, and Scott; and great-grandchildren Addie, Lucy, Quinn, Fletcher, Lily, Stella, Harper, Hayden and Hallie.



Bob grew up during the depression and WWII, and like many of his time, he valued common sense, hard work, and honesty. He and Diane married in 1949 and began building their family. Bob was a man of many skills and trades, including working in shipyards, plastering many of Vancouver's West End apartments, and running an automotive repair business with his brother. Bob and Diane built the North Van family home in 1955. Bob loved his garden and took particular pride in his tomatoes and his lawn. Passers-by would always get a cheerful smile and a "hello" from Bob when he was out in the yard. Nothing was more important to Bob than his family. He took an active interest in every member of his growing family as long as he lived. He met all challenges without complaint; a gentleman to the end. The family would like to thank the second floor Manor staff at the Lynn Valley Care Centre for their wonderful care of Bob. No service as requested.

Born in Vancouver, September 27, 1926, Robert Vincent "Bob" Barker, passed away peacefully in North Vancouver, February 11, 2020, at the age of 93. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Diane (2002), and his grandson, Richard (2017). He is survived by his children Cathie (Doug), Doug (Kathy), Steve (Melon), and Ron (Barb); grandchildren Jeff, Chris, Erin, Carrie, Brad, Krysten, Kaela, Taylor, and Scott; and great-grandchildren Addie, Lucy, Quinn, Fletcher, Lily, Stella, Harper, Hayden and Hallie.Bob grew up during the depression and WWII, and like many of his time, he valued common sense, hard work, and honesty. He and Diane married in 1949 and began building their family. Bob was a man of many skills and trades, including working in shipyards, plastering many of Vancouver's West End apartments, and running an automotive repair business with his brother. Bob and Diane built the North Van family home in 1955. Bob loved his garden and took particular pride in his tomatoes and his lawn. Passers-by would always get a cheerful smile and a "hello" from Bob when he was out in the yard. Nothing was more important to Bob than his family. He took an active interest in every member of his growing family as long as he lived. He met all challenges without complaint; a gentleman to the end. The family would like to thank the second floor Manor staff at the Lynn Valley Care Centre for their wonderful care of Bob. No service as requested. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 21 to Mar. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close