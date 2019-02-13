Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William Wayne BLANEY. View Sign

Late Robert William Wayne Blaney Sunrise: May 8, 1995 Sunset: February 4, 2019 It is with sadness we advise Robert William Wayne Blaney passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Campbell River on February 4, 2019. Robert was born on May 8, 1995 to his mother Lydia Joseph and father John Blaney. He was 23 years of age. Robert descends from the Joe/Joseph (Trimble) and Blaney/Coupal families of Sechelt, Squamish, Nisga'a, Homalco Nations and France. Robert grew up on the Homalco Indian Reserve in Bute Inlet near the upper Sunshine Coast of BC. He attended Timberline Secondary School and was known for his love of playing floor hockey and gaming out with his buds on Fortnight. Bob had a quick and a tremendous sense of humour. Robert is survived by and will be deeply missed by his grandfather Vernon 'Bubby' Joseph; parents John and Lydia; siblings Byron, Dustin 'Durst' (Kirsten) and Marlene; nieces and nephews John, Isabelle, Easton; aunts and uncles Keith (Leah), Lenora (Bradley), Vernon, Mary (Shane), Wayne, Jason (Laura); and many loving relatives and dear friends. A service was held at Homalco Cultural Community Centre, 1218 Bute Crescent, Campbell River on Thursday February 7, 2019 at 11:00 am; and at Chief Joe Mathias Centre, 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver, BC on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. Online condolences can be found at





It is with sadness we advise Robert William Wayne Blaney passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Campbell River on February 4, 2019. Robert was born on May 8, 1995 to his mother Lydia Joseph and father John Blaney. He was 23 years of age. Robert descends from the Joe/Joseph (Trimble) and Blaney/Coupal families of Sechelt, Squamish, Nisga'a, Homalco Nations and France. Robert grew up on the Homalco Indian Reserve in Bute Inlet near the upper Sunshine Coast of BC. He attended Timberline Secondary School and was known for his love of playing floor hockey and gaming out with his buds on Fortnight. Bob had a quick and a tremendous sense of humour. Robert is survived by and will be deeply missed by his grandfather Vernon 'Bubby' Joseph; parents John and Lydia; siblings Byron, Dustin 'Durst' (Kirsten) and Marlene; nieces and nephews John, Isabelle, Easton; aunts and uncles Keith (Leah), Lenora (Bradley), Vernon, Mary (Shane), Wayne, Jason (Laura); and many loving relatives and dear friends. A service was held at Homalco Cultural Community Centre, 1218 Bute Crescent, Campbell River on Thursday February 7, 2019 at 11:00 am; and at Chief Joe Mathias Centre, 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver, BC on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Glenhaven Memorial Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close