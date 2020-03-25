BURNES, Rodger Rodger Burnes passed away on March 22nd after a valiant battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife Lynne, and will be dearly missed by his sister Wendy, daughters Karin (Marty) and Shelley (Steve), and his four grandchildren: Colby, Declyn, Maiya, and Naomi. Thank you to Rodger's many friends, nurses, nurse practitioners, home support caregivers, volunteers, and Drs. Paul Sugar and A. Avanessian. A gathering may occur later when permitted, but a donation to one of the many Cancer support systems would be what Rodger would have wanted.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020