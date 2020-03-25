Rodger BURNES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodger BURNES.
Obituary

BURNES, Rodger Rodger Burnes passed away on March 22nd after a valiant battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife Lynne, and will be dearly missed by his sister Wendy, daughters Karin (Marty) and Shelley (Steve), and his four grandchildren: Colby, Declyn, Maiya, and Naomi. Thank you to Rodger's many friends, nurses, nurse practitioners, home support caregivers, volunteers, and Drs. Paul Sugar and A. Avanessian. A gathering may occur later when permitted, but a donation to one of the many Cancer support systems would be what Rodger would have wanted.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.