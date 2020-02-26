Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Deep Cove Yacht Club Obituary

SMITH, Roger Clark August 23, 1936 - January 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Smith, beloved by his wife June of 62 years, children Clark (Kerri), Kirsten Mortensen (Paul) and Shelley, grandchildren Nicole, Bradley, Jeremy and Lucas and great grandchildren Kailen, Sylas and Alyssa. Roger was employed for 33 years by BC Hydro where he made many friends. After retiring, he began a new career as a commercial fisherman and spent 20 happy years working on the BC coast during the summer and golfing in Palm Springs in the winter. He will be remembered by all; as a gentle, kind and caring man. A celebration of Roger's life will be held on April 21 at 2pm at the Deep Cove Yacht Club.





