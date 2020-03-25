Roger Frederick Fox, age 83 years, passed peacefully in his sleep on March 2, 2020 at Vancouver General Hospital following surgery. Roger was born in Sheffield, England on December 30, 1936, though West Vancouver was his home since he and his family moved here when he was still a boy. Roger spent his adult life as both a great teacher and a great learner. He was always interested in science, nature, art, music, languages and especially people. Roger is lovingly remembered by his daughter Kristin (Bill); sons, Cam (Tina), Corbin (Krista) and Russ (Sandy); grandchildren, Julia, Gillian, Quinn, Lewis, Maya, Alicia and Savannah, loving partner, Shahin and her children Koroush and Atoussa (Vaffa). As well as a host of siblings, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Judy, who passed in April, 2003.
Roger loved to share an idea, song, story, joke, hug and of course a smile. As a result he was also blessed with many great friends.
Notification for a celebration of Roger’s life will published when details are confirmed.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 25 to Apr. 23, 2020