Roman Izdebski
July 21, 1946 - May 28, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Roman Izdebski, age 73 years, who passed away peacefully at Kopernik Lodge in Burnaby, BC, on Thursday, May 28th. Survived by his children, Rafal (Diana), Michael, and Christopher; grandchild, Summer; sisters, Stefania, Hania, and Malgosia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Roman was predeceased by his loving wife, Ewa Izdebski. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, for more information, please contact raf@aquaticescapes.ca.

If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved