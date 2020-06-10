In loving memory of Roman Izdebski, age 73 years, who passed away peacefully at Kopernik Lodge in Burnaby, BC, on Thursday, May 28th. Survived by his children, Rafal (Diana), Michael, and Christopher; grandchild, Summer; sisters, Stefania, Hania, and Malgosia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Roman was predeceased by his loving wife, Ewa Izdebski. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, for more information, please contact raf@aquaticescapes.ca.



If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC.



