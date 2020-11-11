ROSS, Ronald Angus May 5, 1929 - October 9, 2020 Early afternoon on a beautiful fall day, Ronald Angus Ross departed for a new adventure. His picture perfect take off was preceded by an autumn drive through the Rockies, dinner with family at the cabin and finally, a comfy bed upon which to rest. We should all be so fortunate. No doubt, somewhere on his new journey Dad has already found a place to buy Lotto tickets, a slot machine or two to try his luck and of course, a raspberry topped waffle with maple syrup and whipped cream. He's likely in the midst of one of his many entertaining stories gleaned from life as a school teacher (happily short-lived), bookkeeper and garage owner from Gwynne, Alberta, then onward to much more interesting rough and tumble beginnings at Northern Vancouver Island, where he did everything from warehousing to peeling bark off telephone poles to pounding dents out of logging trucks and pickups, whatever it took to feed his family. Putting down roots in Port McNeill, he became president of the Lion's Club, won a national award for Air Cadet fundraising excellence and was a proud Mason. Brylcreemed and shiny on payday Fridays, he'd head out for dinner with mom in tow. Life was good and it stayed that way. Armed with pencil, axe or sledge-hammer, Dad took equal pride in all work but found his calling as a Heavy Duty Diesel mechanic, first at Finning Caterpillar then foreman at Dillingham in Vancouver and finally at Skytrain's maintenance shop, wrapping up his career in air conditioned taxpayer paid comfort. That's something to appreciate when you've flown storms in and out of logging camps and worked in rain, sleet and heat, all too often risking life and limb to get the job done. Dad survived a work related fish boat explosion, his own plane crash, a heart attack, and numerous other close calls, without complaint. Just this September at 91, Dad wheeled in a twenty-pound spring salmon and fed its tail to a friendly seal off the side of the boat, all the while laughing and telling jokes and stories until the wee hours. Dad loved his family and was passionate about life. He will be hugely missed and thought of often. Married over 60 years, Dad lost mom (Lynne Ross) four years ago and leaves his children Kim (Brian), Lana (Bruno), Brian (Holly), Ron, and Mike (Val) as well as 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. An indoor/outdoor celebration of Dad's life will be held in late May 2021. "Happy Travels, Pops"







