1/1
Ronald BONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONE, Ronald Ronald Bone passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. Ron was a longtime teacher in West Vancouver. Ron and three other classmates bought a cabin on Grouse Mountain in 1950, which started a lifelong passion for skiing. His cabin at Whistler became a great escape on weekends and holidays, with many lifelong friends. Ron happily lived life on his terms. Ron is survived by his brother Alan (Ginny), several first cousins and their families. No funeral by request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved