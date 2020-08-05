BONE, Ronald Ronald Bone passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. Ron was a longtime teacher in West Vancouver. Ron and three other classmates bought a cabin on Grouse Mountain in 1950, which started a lifelong passion for skiing. His cabin at Whistler became a great escape on weekends and holidays, with many lifelong friends. Ron happily lived life on his terms. Ron is survived by his brother Alan (Ginny), several first cousins and their families. No funeral by request.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store