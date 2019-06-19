Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD DURRANT. View Sign Obituary

With great sadness, we announce that Ron passed away on June 7th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Karen; her family here in Canada, and his large extended family in England.



Ron was born in London, England, and following his apprenticeship worked in Holland, Germany, and South Africa. He met Karen in Spain while returning to England. They were married two years later when he immigrated to Canada, where he worked for a variety of engineering consulting firms.



Ron loved animals, his workshop, and holidaying in Puerto Vallarta. The family is very thankful for the care and treatment he received over the past 15 years from St. Paul's Kidney Function Clinic, then their Dialysis unit, and, most recently, North Shore Hospice.



There will be no funeral. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to North Shore Hospice or an animal welfare charity. Condolences can be made at

