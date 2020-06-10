Ron is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, June; son, Tim (Caroline); granddaughter, Takaya; grandson, Dylan of Sydney, Australia; and daughter, Susan of North Vancouver. Ron spent some early years in West Vancouver, attending Pauline Johnson primary school, before moving to Langley in 1941, where he continued his education at Murrayville Elementary School and Langley High School. In his teens, he was very active in local baseball circles with the Langley Tigers and Langley Athletics. After moving to North Vancouver in 1953, he took an apprenticeship in the printing trade with the Vancouver Daily Province, which later became Pacific Press, where he was an active and staunch member of the International Typographical Union. Except for a short time at the Honolulu Star Bulletin and for the duration of the ill-fated Vancouver Times, all his working life was with Pacific Press. Settling in North Vancouver, Ron married his wife, June, and together they raised their family. During his long retirement, Ron enjoyed many holidays with June, usually to the sun, sand, and palm trees of many tropical locations. Ron's greatest passion was golfing, spending many memorable outings and tournaments with his lifelong friends from the press. Ron was active with the Pacific Press retirement group, the Wrong Fonts, he also was a member of the Lunch Bunch, a retirement group from the Province Editorial department. Ron was a member of the West Vancouver Senior Centre and an active member of the Ramblers hiking group.



"Having two children I can be very proud of and having the girl that I married turn out to be my best friend is truly a dream come true. I count my blessings daily."



No service by request, a donation to a charity of choice will be welcome.



