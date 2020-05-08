We said goodbye to Ronald Malven Carter on May 1, 2020. He was husband to Joan, father to Candace and Cheryl, grandfather to Rachael, Jessie, Hana, Elysse, and Joel, great-grandfather to Maddison, Jaxson, Maia, and Saige, and well-loved member of our extended families. Fun-loving and fun-living, he was always ready to make a toast or have a laugh. He will be forever missed by all of us.



Ron, born May 8, 1932, lived in Montreal from birth until career opportunities in 1968 led him to North Vancouver with Joan and his daughters. Besides working hard at building his business, Adanac Customs Brokers, he also worked hard at giving back most notably through the Kiwanis Vancouver chapter where he served as president, as well as to many local charities.



Ron was an avid golfer for many years at the Seymour Golf Club, where he enjoyed many a round with his golf buddies. His green jacket was an eternal source of pride. He and Joan shared a love for travel, which they did throughout their lives to Europe, Asia, Mexico, Hawaii, and Palm Springs.



Many thanks for the kind care provided by so many over the last years: nurses, aides, and Dr. A at LGH Chemo Clinic, and the nursing team and home support through the N.S. Palliative Care program.



A private memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's honour can be made to the LGH Foundation or to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store