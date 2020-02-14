Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald SMITH. View Sign Obituary

SMITH, Ronald 1927 – 2020 Dad passed away at Lions Gate Hospital on Friday, January 24th after complications from dementia Predeceased by our mother, Edna (1980) and second wife Jessie (2015). He is survived by his brother Malcolm (Christina), sons David (Yuriko) and Peter (Sandra), daughters Christine (Colin) and Karen (Eldon), ten grand children and twenty great grand children. Born in Middlesbrough, England, he enjoyed a happy childhood. However; upon his father's return from Dunkirk in 1940, it was decided that Dad (12) and his younger brother Gordon (8) would be part of an evacuation plan that sent thousands of British children to safety in Commonwealth countries. He lived with foster parents in Amherst and Springhill Nova Scotia. He finished high school at sixteen before returning to Britain in 1943. In Britain, he began work to obtain a mechanical engineering certificate. He had a spiritual epiphany and gave up engineering to spread the word of God. In 1949, he married Edna Meir and in 1950, a son was born. They moved to London, where Ronald studied for the ministry. They were slated to go to a mission in the Congo but financing fell through. Instead, the family went to Canada in 1951 where Ron went to university. He served a charge of six rural churches on the Northumberland Strait from the village of Bayfield, New Brunswick on the weekends and drove to university in Halifax to study during the week. In 1953, a second son was born. Life was tough on a student's wages but with the help of the fisherman and farmers in the area, we all got by. In 1956, Dad was ordained and transferred to a tiny church in Oromocto/Camp, Gagetown. The little church was always overflowing and he had to have four services every Sunday. In 1957, Dad designed and together with local farmers built a new church in Lincoln. In 1959, twin daughters arrived. In 1961, through Dad's efforts a new larger church was completed in Oromocto. In 1961, the family moved to Kimberley, B.C., where we enjoyed a healthy outdoor life. Our Uncle Malcolm and his family immigrated there in 1962. Life there was very fine. For a new challenge, Ron applied for a job at St. Davids in West Vancouver. Thus, in 1964, we moved to the coast. Dad built up the congregation of his new church. A large new education wing was built and a memorial garden established. When Ismailis were exiled from Uganda, they were invited to use St. David's facilities, later the Jewish community used the same facilities while their synagogue was being built. Young Americans resisting the draft lived with the Smith family as did several troubled young people. St. Davids sponsored Vietnamese refugees, a Meals on Wheels program began and the congregation assisted in preparing meals at 1st United. Disgusted with a sham development in Cypress Bowl, Ron ran for West Vancouver council and served for three terms. After 28 years, he moved on to Cliff Avenue United Church in Burnaby where he worked until retirement. He was always counselling, helping, building, empathizing. He valued all people regardless of background, faith or lack of it. He stopped many suicides, saved marriages, helped the grieving, and aided in recovery from life's disasters. He lived a full and useful existence. We miss him. A funeral service will be held at Highlands United Church in North Vancouver on February 22nd at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to 1st United Church in Dad's name.







