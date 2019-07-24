Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronna Suzanne SALMAN. View Sign Obituary

SALMAN, Ronna Suzanne December 11, 1942 - July 2, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce that our beautiful mother Ronna Suzanne Salman passed away in the early hours of July 2nd, 2019. Her daughters were there at her bedside. Ronna was born in North Vancouver, BC on December 11, 1942. She was raised by her mother and adoring grandparents Hazel and Wilfred Poirier. During her adolescence, she spent many wonderful days roaming around the West End with her closest friends Liz, Lily, Shirley and Dave. She also cherished her time spent at Chilco Ranch with family and friends like Pat. In her 20's she moved to Honolulu Hawaii where her mother and stepfather were living. It was there, she met and married her then husband Terry, and welcomed the birth of their first daughter. Not long after their first child was born, they moved to Hartford, Connecticut and welcomed their second daughter. She worked for many years as an MOA in North Vancouver in a field she loved, where she met and formulated lasting friendships, like Milena. Later in life, she reunited with a high school friend Bill and they spent many happy years together with his sons Billy and Spence. She loved the North Shore and her home there. And in the last decade or so of her life, she developed a very close relationship with her lovely caregiver Liz, as well as a very beautiful and special friendship with Barb. There was no woman more gentle or kind. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved life, people, medicine and music. She had a will to live like no other, even through her struggles. And in spite of some very difficult health issues she never once complained to anyone. She unfailingly put others before herself and valued family above all else. She will always be remembered for her gentle ways, kindness, humour, wit, grace, compassion, acceptance, wisdom, resiliency and strength. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her especially her beloved cat Mystic, her daughters Tasha and Krista, son-in-laws Arye and Angus and four beautiful grandchildren, Naiya, Amber, Hugh and Esme. Ronna spent the last few months of her life in the incredible care of the doctors, nurses and volunteers at St John Hospice. We are forever grateful for them. They, like her, are beautiful souls. A service in loving memory of her life will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 27th at 11am.





It is with sadness that we announce that our beautiful mother Ronna Suzanne Salman passed away in the early hours of July 2nd, 2019. Her daughters were there at her bedside. Ronna was born in North Vancouver, BC on December 11, 1942. She was raised by her mother and adoring grandparents Hazel and Wilfred Poirier. During her adolescence, she spent many wonderful days roaming around the West End with her closest friends Liz, Lily, Shirley and Dave. She also cherished her time spent at Chilco Ranch with family and friends like Pat. In her 20's she moved to Honolulu Hawaii where her mother and stepfather were living. It was there, she met and married her then husband Terry, and welcomed the birth of their first daughter. Not long after their first child was born, they moved to Hartford, Connecticut and welcomed their second daughter. She worked for many years as an MOA in North Vancouver in a field she loved, where she met and formulated lasting friendships, like Milena. Later in life, she reunited with a high school friend Bill and they spent many happy years together with his sons Billy and Spence. She loved the North Shore and her home there. And in the last decade or so of her life, she developed a very close relationship with her lovely caregiver Liz, as well as a very beautiful and special friendship with Barb. There was no woman more gentle or kind. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved life, people, medicine and music. She had a will to live like no other, even through her struggles. And in spite of some very difficult health issues she never once complained to anyone. She unfailingly put others before herself and valued family above all else. She will always be remembered for her gentle ways, kindness, humour, wit, grace, compassion, acceptance, wisdom, resiliency and strength. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her especially her beloved cat Mystic, her daughters Tasha and Krista, son-in-laws Arye and Angus and four beautiful grandchildren, Naiya, Amber, Hugh and Esme. Ronna spent the last few months of her life in the incredible care of the doctors, nurses and volunteers at St John Hospice. We are forever grateful for them. They, like her, are beautiful souls. A service in loving memory of her life will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 27th at 11am. Published in The North Shore News from July 24 to July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close