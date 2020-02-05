Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalio Giacomo (Ross) BORSOI. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

BORSOI, Rosalio (Ross) Giacomo October 8, 1928 - January 26, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Rosalio Borsoi, beloved husband, father, nonno and great-grandfather. He was born on October 8, 1928 in Villanova, Italy. Ross was the youngest of seven children and was raised with a sense of purpose and strong work ethic. He married his wife, Ida, in 1954 in Switzerland where they were both working. Looking for a better life for his family, Ross immigrated to Canada arriving on July 1, 1957. He sent for his wife and 2 young children the following spring, having decided to make North Vancouver their permanent home. The family was eventually blessed with two more children. Ross, a master carpenter, worked in the construction industry and eventually had his own company. He was respected for his high standards and dedication to quality workmanship. There are many homes in the lower mainland that reflect his Italian flair. He didn't know how to relax and worked either at the job or around his home. He built a second home at Lac La Hache which he and his family enjoyed. His one true passion (besides his roses) was hunting either on his own, with buddies or with his two sons. Surrounded by family, Ross passed away on January 26th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ida; his four children, Mila (Lorne), Francesco (Maureen), Gloria (Robert), Rosalio Jr. (Penny); seven grandchildren, Andrew, Alexandra, Alicia (Kevin), Jarett (Emily), Adrian, Owen, and Ella, and great-grandchild Nicolai. Over the last few years of Ross's life, there were many people in the medical community that showed him kindness, patience and respect to a very proud man, who was now relying on others. The Family would like to thank the care workers, nurses and doctors that took care of him and helped us navigate this disease as best we could. According to his wishes, there will be a private family celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer Society of BC.







