Late Rosemarie 'June' Baker (nee Hamilton) Tsiytsayxemaat sintl' - t Sunrise: June 1, 1929 Sunset: March 8, 2020 It is with deep sadness we advise of the passing of our dear elder Rosemarie 'June' Baker (nee Hamilton) and extend our sincere condolences to the Hobbs, Hamilton and Baker family. June was born in Steveston, Richmond, BC to her late parents Minnie (nee Hobbs) and Howard Hamilton. She attended Richmond High, worked in canneries both at Steveston and North Vancouver but will most fondly be remembered at the ol' Squamish Indian Band Office on 5th Street as 'Auntie June'. She was married 49 years to her Late husband Chief Lawrence Baker and raised their family on Mission IR No. 1 - Eslha7an. They supported Squamish's culture any way they could and handed down their knowledge to their children, grand and great grandchildren; who are canoe racer/builders, singers, dancers, healers, language speakers/teachers, hunters and gatherers. June loved to read, she rug hooked, scrap booked and made photo albums, she was most famous for her homemade chocolate cake. She attended all community events, elder's programs and loved to travel (air and cruise shipping) - Hawaii was her most favorite place to be. June is survived by her brother Tom Sr. (Gladys); sister Joan (Andre); son Robert (Sundra); daughter Susan; grandchildren Rebecca Duncan (Marselle), Chief Ian Campbell (Amanda), Petunia Ryan (Len), Shawna and Aaron Bruce, Rosemarie, John and Tiara Baker; great grandchildren Janis, Dakota, Taneesha, Marcel Jr., Cascade (Royce), Isabella, Tahnee (Jamie), Aurora (Myles), Arienna, Hezekiah, Teresa, Savanna, Monica, Maylana, Kiara, Kwusen; great great grandchildren Alyla, Ayilem, Txayusm, Sienna, Ciara, Jaxon, Latasha, Dominic, Kiranova and Luna; and many, many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and dear friends. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday March 13, 2020; and a funeral service at 10:00 am on Saturday March 14 - both at Chief Joe Mathias Centre, 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver, BC. On line condolences can be found at





