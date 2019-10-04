Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie (Rosemary Loveday) BLOCK. View Sign Obituary

BLOCK, Rosemarie (nee Rosemary Loveday) Cherished mother to Lynne and Alix Vikki, beloved Mum-in-law to David, adored "Nanna" to Christian (Aaliya), Elyssia and Brynessa, and treasured "Gran-Nanna" to Lincoln, Harrison, and Fraser. On September 22nd, our darling matriarch passed away at 11:11 am, exactly. She chose the precise time that meant so much to her - November 11th, Remembrance Day. She now joins her beloved Ken whom she missed greatly. Rosemarie was born in England and always retained her love of her birth home. Her natural poise and talents as an artist, athlete, dancer and pianist were honed at a Swiss finishing school. She then attended the Sorbonne, becoming fluent in French. After which, she met the love of her life, Kenneth, whom she married, and had two daughters, Lynne and Alix Vikki. Seeking new adventures they immigrated to Canada and soon became lifetime residents of West Vancouver. Rosemarie and Ken loved travelling - exploring the world together and with family. After Ken passed, Rosemarie continued her travels with Alix and David - her indomitable spirit had her climbing to the top of Machu Pichu, canoeing down the Amazon and Yangtze, ballooning over the Serengeti, riding a camel in Egypt and an elephant in Thailand. Nothing, not even a fused knee for most of her life, could keep her from experiencing life to the fullest. She danced with Ken and played tennis and other sports with her children and grand-children. Rosemarie loved her community and volunteered countless hours at the West Van Royal Canadian Legion, serving two terms as President as well as Chairperson of the annual Poppy Campaign. She continued to give annual Remembrance Day speeches at local schools. Oration was a talent she felt was a gift and one of her greatest joys was when a mother or child would tell her how touched they were by her speeches, or a member of her church would commend her heartfelt readings on Sundays. Rosemarie was incredibly talented at lots of crafts including knitting and embroidery, which were great assets to many school fundraisers. She loved singing in the choir and enjoyed classical music, but her great gift was her sense of humour - she always enjoyed a good laugh. For her service to her community, she was awarded the Governor General's Caring Canadian Award and the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or to Cedarview Lodge Care Home would be appreciated. A heartfelt thanks to the nursing "angels" on the 7th floor, west, of LGH and the loving staff of Cedarview Lodge who treated Rosemarie with great dignity, compassion and care. Rosemarie will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered as a stylish, classic, elegant lady. A celebration of Rosemarie's life to be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church 885 - 22nd Street, West Vancouver, BC on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm.







