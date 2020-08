Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosemary Munro 1938 - 2020



Rosemary passed away on July 29th. Born in Hove, Sussex in the UK, she came to Canada with her husband, Ian, in 2011. She is survived by her husband Ian, their son Marc and his wife Karen, and siblings Marigold, John, Will, Brenda and Phil.



There will be no formal service due to the ongoing pandemic.



