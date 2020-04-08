Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross LEE. View Sign Obituary

LEE, Ross September 17, 1940 - March 16 2020 Predeceased by his father Reier, mother Jenny and brother Lorne. Survived by wife Bernice, daughters Barb (Brian), Pam (John) and children. Karen and Lorne's son Bob (Dawn) and children, and daughter Sandra (Greg) and children. He'll be missed by his rescue dog Yuma, Linda and family, Vince, Joanne and family. So many others, they know who they are. All his pals at Kiwanis Lynn Valley Manor, a special thanks to Jackie who helped him with all his paper work, and I'VE LOST MY KEYS AGAIN, and big thanks to the aides upstairs. Ross exceled in his work as an engineer, he built many a road and bridges, and was highly respected by his supervisors and his crew. A big thank you to Dr. Vyslaar, if Ross could, he would give him a warm and firm handshake and say WELL DONE. Your condolences can be sent to;





Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

