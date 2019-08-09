Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Alexander Sheldon. View Sign Obituary

Roy passed on August 2nd, 2019. He leaves behind his son, Clark (Celine); granddaughter, Isabel; step-daughter, Pamela; his brother, Rodger (Debbie); his niece, Jacquie; nephews, Donald, Tom, Patrick and their families; friends, Donna and Mark; and ex-wife, Gayle.



Roy spent his life in industrial sales, starting at age 22 for Crane Valve and Industrial for 5 years, then moved to Woodings Canada Inc. - his territory was Thunder Bay to Vancouver, travelling 200+ days a year. He would drive an average of 65,000 miles per year and fly over 100,000 miles.



After 5 years, Roy came west and went to work for Fleck Bros. (later Guillevin International), where he spent 25 years, starting as an Industrial Representative, moving to Process and Instrumentation and then into management as Marketing/Sales Manager. Again, he was on the road, company cars were turned in after 110,000 kilometers and Roy got a new car every year for 15 years. After 25 years, the firm was sold and no longer needed a Marketing Manager. Through good friend, Peter Baker, Roy went to work for Acklands Grainger first at Annacis Island as Branch Manager, later moving to their present location and then transferring to their Vancouver location. Roy's whole background had been sales but with the help of Mark Davies, he became a great operations guy. He and Mark became a team - going in, cleaning up, and organizing inventories for many other locations. Roy loved to travel, he loved the road, and he loved his customers.



Roy was an athlete. He started playing goalie in hockey at age 6 and finished at 55 after his back gave out. Playing his last year for the N.S. Winter Club's Seniors "Royal Blues", they set a record of going 16 - 0 in the playoffs to win the Championship.



He played Industrial Men's Fastball in the Marine League/North Shore as either a catcher or first base man until he couldn't hit the fastball anymore.



Roy lived in Lynn Valley for 30+ years and was active as a coach/manager in the Lynn Valley Little League. He was also involved with the GSL Football league, coaching Clark, was head coach, and was part of the league executive. He loved Lynn Valley, the small town feel of it so close to the big city. Every winter from the time he was 21 and living in Winnipeg, he would head south for 2 weeks, and after moving to Vancouver, to Mexico (20 trips).



He enjoyed "bush camping," mostly in BC Forest camp sites, high in the mountains of BC. The Christine Valley was a favorite area to visit. Clark built the fires and Roy (more than once) would demo the improper way to use bear spray. These were fun times for all, as sometimes they wouldn't see other people for days.



Unfortunately, it wasn't until later in life that Roy realized that he had spent most of his life: "LIVING TO WORK INSTEAD OF WORKING TO LIVE"



No service as per his request, but donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.



He leaves you with these thoughts:



You wake up every morning



You are a day older



Make sure this day counts



For your family, self and company



We all die, make sure you die happy.



No-one ever said on their death bed



"I should have spent more time at work"

