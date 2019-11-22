Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy George Harrison McGUIRE. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

MCGUIRE, ROY George Harrison September 2, 1931 - October 31, 2019 Born in London, England to proud Scottish parents, Robert and Gertrude McGuire. Roy was forced to grow up fast as a young lad with WWII in his front and back yard. Like so many, this had a profound effect on the rest of his life. Roy joined the RAF a few years after the war and was an officer commissioned to Canada as a navigator, flying in Lancaster bombers. When he was in Montreal he was fortunate to meet the love of his life, Rita DuQuesnay who had immigrated from her homeland of Jamaica. After his mission concluded, Roy returned to England alone with a love of Rita and Canada in his heart. The desire for both forced a career change as he stepped down from the air force. Roy diligently saved enough money over the next year and returned to Canada. Roy reconnected with Rita in Montreal, proposed and was delighted when she accepted. They made their way west, settled in Vancouver and began living the Canadian dream. They married on December 28th, 1957 and a girl, Marie Therese and boy, James Robert were born in September, 1958 and September, 1959. A lab technician job led Roy to training, applying and securing a career as a Vancouver public health inspector. Eventually the budding family relocated to North Vancouver in 1966. Roy transferred to the North Shore Health Board a couple of years later. He proudly served the North Shore until his retirement in 1992. Roy's passion however; remained in the air. Flying with his mates on Saturday day trips was the norm. He quickly became the photographer for these flights that continued well into his retirement. Dad was always a man who stood by his word and a firm handshake was as good as gold. He never wavered from his beliefs and didn't suffer foolish behavior long or lightly. Punctuality was also a stickler with him. Once again after diligently saving, Roy and Rita bought their first and last house in 1971, which still remains in the family. His passion for gardening blossomed as they conquered the steep slope of the property. Rhododendrons grew and yearly Christmas trees were planted after the holiday season. These were enjoyed from the balcony above where grape vines flourished. Marie's passing from cancer in 2005 left a hole that was difficult to fill. A subsequent stroke 2 years later limited his physical ability, but like a true Brit he continued to soldier on. Roy always approached life with cautious optimism with a conservative mind and a liberal heart. Roy's later years were spent with car daytrips, lunch and back to their apartment always caring for Rita, who started suffering from old age in 2013. They lovingly watched sunsets and the cruise ships entering and leaving the harbour; spying both from their wrap-around balcony or in front of their electric fireplace. The passing of his younger and only sister Stefenie in 2018 was taken hard as his health continued to erode. He passed at home in his own bed with Rita by his side; just the way he wished. The devoted husband and caring father reached out and grabbed God's extended hand and now will rest in peace. The Halloween fireworks that followed that night gave him a fitting and appropriate farewell. Survived by direct and indirect family in Canada, Great Britain and Australia; his last words were to wish them all, good luck and all the best. "You provided the best Dad" No funeral by request. A mass to be dedicated to Roy at St. Stephen's Church in the new year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lions Gate Hospital. Special thanks to Charlene at the Hollyburn Funeral Home, Alyssa and Constable Walton from the RCMP and the North Shore Paramedics and Fire Department.







