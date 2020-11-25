Ruby Florence Hawksley (nee Tetreau) passed away peacefully in her sleep in West Vancouver, aged 96. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Genny (Grant), Debbie (David), and Alison (Brian); and her four grandchildren, Dylan (Mona), Julian, Andrea, and Brenda. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ray; and her four siblings. Ruby was born in St. Paul, Alberta to Francophone parents from Montreal. The family moved to Maillardville, BC, where the five children attended a French Catholic school. At 16, Ruby met Ray and after a 7-year courtship, they married in 1948 and began their family and 55 years together. Ruby devoted her life to her family and embodied the qualities she instilled in her daughters: unconditional love and support for her family and compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. Ruby's family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Inglewood Care Centre in West Vancouver for their compassionate care for Ruby in her last years. She will be remembered for her positive and joyful spirit, and her generosity toward others.



