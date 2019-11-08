Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Elizabeth (Koch) SKINNER. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

It is with deep sadness I share the passing of my mom, Ruth Skinner. Ruth is survived by her daughter Kristine, (husband Brad Hultman); granddaughter Elena; Richard Kraushaar, Ruth's partner of nearly 20 years, and all of her extended family who resides in Winnipeg. On July 9th, 2019 Ruth was diagnosed with stage four brain and lung cancer. This diagnosis came unexpectedly, but Ruth never let it get her down, she embraced life and spent each moment living and enjoying life to the absolute fullest. This summer passed with her family and dear friends visiting her and supporting her as the end came near. Ruth fought cancer with courage, grace and always an optimistic laugh. She will always be remembered for her beautiful mind and smile. A special thank you to the staff at Lynn Valley Care Centre where Ruth lived for her last two months. My mom was cared for with great dignity and compassion. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at West Vancouver United Church 2062 Esquimalt Ave, West Vancouver, on Monday, November 18th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. Mom, I love you, I miss you and you will forever be in my heart. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com. Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019

