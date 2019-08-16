Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sage MASSEY. View Sign Obituary

MASSEY, Sage It is with a shattered heart that we share with you that Sage was killed in a car accident on Sunday afternoon on August 11th. She was travelling to her favourite place, Squamish. She loved the forest and the streams, and all of the people who were part of her life. Please guide her to peace with all of your hearts and wrap her in your arms and thoughts. Her Dad Clive Massey and her Mom Sam Clark would like you to join us at Lynn Headwaters Park for a relaxed celebration of a very extraordinary life on Thursday, August 22nd at 1:00 p.m.





