HANEK, Sam ( Sandra ) Ann August 28,1961 - February 18, 2019 Sam battled cancer with the courage of a fierce lioness; her battle sadly came to an end on February 18, 2019 when she passed peacefully at home. Her last days were spent with her beloved children, allowing her to pass on her endless love for them, and her wishes for their futures. Sam leaves behind her husband Rob of 35 years, loving children Kevin (Chris), Tom (Nova), Jason, and Sabrina. She was the dearest daughter of Mitchell (predeceased) and Ingrid Rogers, brother Ken (Michelle) and family. Fondly remembered by her Uncle Ted, cousins Mark Will and Angela (Steve) Wieck and family, along with her many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and dear friends across Canada, the US, and Germany. Special thanks to Dr Paul Klimo, Dr Louise Corcoran, and the Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Memorial Funeral Services, 1505 Lillooet Rd., North Vancouver on March 15th at 2pm.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019