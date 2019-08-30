Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Gail MOWAT. View Sign Obituary

MOWAT, Sandra Gail 1963 - 2019 It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of Sandy Mowat on August 23rd. Sandy grew up on the North Shore, moving to Nova Scotia in 1994, but she managed to come home most years to re-unite with family and friends. she loved her animals, swimming, fishing and she had a deep fondness for her beloved Grouse Mountain. Sandy is pre-deceased by her father, Victor Mowat and is sadly missed by her mother June Breiddal, sisters Shelly Russell, Carrie Hingley and a large extended family and her good friend Joanne. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the S.P.C.A.





